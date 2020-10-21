Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson Designated for Return from Injured Reserve

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (25) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans moved cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to the team’s ‘Designated for Return’ list.

This designation will open up a three-week window for Jackson to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.

Jackson came into the season predicted to be a main piece in the Titans secondary, but was placed on IR in September due to a knee injury.

Jackson has been seen practicing on the side field at St. Thomas Sports Park, with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, but he will now be able to join the rest of the team for regular practices.

As for when he will be ready to see game action, Vrabel said that is unclear at this point.

“Haven’t seen too much of him. We’ll see where he is at practice wise and see how he responds.” said Vrabel.

The Titans (5-0) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kick off set for Noon.