Titans-Bucs joint practices will happen ahead of preseason game

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gives instructions to his players during NFL football training camp Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s official. Both the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed they will come together for joint practices with one another ahead of their preseason Week 2 game in August, and the dates have been set.

Per Tampa Bay’s website, the Bucs announced that they will host the Titans for a pair of joint sessions on Tuesday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 18.

The two will meet shortly after that on Saturday, August 21 for their preseason game, which also takes place in Tampa.

The Titans last held joint practices in 2019 with the New England Patriots, and at the time Tom Brady was the quarterback. There was no joint practices in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.