Titans bring back Will Compton, again

Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton defends against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Tennessee Titans brought back linebacker Will Compton for the second time this season Tuesday signing him to their active roster off of the practice squad.

Compton has played in 7 games for the Titans this season and has 15 tackles. He got the start at middle linebacker at Indianapolis with Jayon Brown out for the season with an elbow injury. Compton and David Long Jr. are splitting the duty of replacing Brown and both made an impact in Indianapolis, both players had 3 tackles in the game.

Compton in his 8th NFL season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.