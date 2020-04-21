Breaking News
Titans bring back Tye Smith on 1-year deal

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith (23) runs back a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Tennessee Titans addressed the cornerback position just two days before the NFL Draft agreeing on a 1-year deal with veteran Tye Smith.

Smith has been with the Titans for three years and started three games last season while playing in 9 and turning a career best 24 tackles.

Big plays seemed to follow Smith last season as he also forced two fumbles, one of them went for a touchdown against the Raiders and he also scored on a blocked field goal.

Smith entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a four-year starter at Towson, where he tallied 312 tackles, five interceptions, 28 passes defensed, four sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

