Titans bring back tight end Anthony Firkser

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser, center, catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Tight end Anthony Firkser is coming back to the Titans for another season after agreeing to a new deal Thursday.

In two seasons with the Titans the former undrafted free agent out of Harvard has 33 receptions for 429 yards and two touchdowns.

Firkser had 14 receptions for only 204 yards during the regular season in 2019 but came up big during the Titans playoff run catching three passes for 45 yards and two of those went for touchdowns.

When Firkser scored touchdown in New England he became the first player from Harvard to ever score a touchdown in the NFL’s post season.

Before the signing he was an exclusive right free agent which means the Titans could have matched any off to him.