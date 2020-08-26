Titans bring back running back Jeremy McNichols

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17: Jeremy McNichols #30 of the Tennessee Titans stiff arms Trent Harris #45 of the New England Patriots during week two of preseason at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Titans weekly roster shuffle Wednesday included the return of running back Jeremy McNichols.

McNichols was cut after a strong preseason with the Titans last year that saw him rush for 108 yards while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He also caught 4 passes for 24 yards and one touchdown.

The 5-9, 205 back has also spent time with the Bucs, 49ers, Colts, Broncos and Jaguars after being a 5th round pick out of Boise State. At Boise McNichols rushed for 3,205 yards and 44 touchdowns in only 34 games.

The Titans also waived LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and RB Cameron Scarlett. In the past week they have brought in safety Walt Aikens from Miami and former Titan linebacker Will Compton. There is a roster spot available if they choose to sign either of them.

