Titans bring back Matt Dickerson

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, and general manager Jon Robinson walk on the field before a practice in Nissan Stadium during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Another Tuesday brings another roster shuffle for the Titans who signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and waived linebacker Derick Roberson.

Dickerson played one game with the Titans this season registering one tackle against Buffalo before he was waived last week.

Roberson was signed to the Titans practice squad after flashing some in training camp as an undrafted rookie out of Sam Houston State where he had 15 sacks as a Senior in 2018.

With Cameron Wake back from a hamstring injury and Sharif Finch recovering from a shoulder injury the Titans numbers are back on the rise at outside linebacker making Roberson expendable.