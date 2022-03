Outside linebacker is back for a second season with the Tennessee Titans.

Adam Schefter from ESPN first reported Wednesday evening Adeniyi and the Titans agreed on a one year deal.

The Titans brought in Adeniyi for the 2021 season to be a core special teams player, but he also turned into a steady contributor at outside linebacker with 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Titans also brought back linebacker Dylan Cole who signed with them last season as they used a record 91 players.