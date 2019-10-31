Titans bring back center Hroniss Grasu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two more roster moves for the Tennessee Titans Thursday with the team signing center Hroniss Grasu and waiving wide receiver Darius Jennings.

With starting center Ben Jones in concussion protocol and in doubt for Sunday it left Jamil Douglas as the only lineman on the Titans roster with experience at center.

Grasu (6-3, 301) originally joined the Titans in February as an unrestricted free agent and was waived at the end of training camp. He was back on the roster for four weeks earlier this season season.

If he does need to start he says he is fully prepared for the Titans game plan.

“There’s no surprises except for the adjustments to this week’s gameplan. I got caught up with that this morning, just some more extra meeting time with Keith today just to get up to speed with everything. Everything is pretty much exactly the same as it was before.”

Jennings has had a sudden fall from the Titans’ plans. He led the NFL last year averaging over 31 yards per kick return but saw that fall to only 21 this season only seven returns.

