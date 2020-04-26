Titans brass find special moments with family amid chaos of at-home drafting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When reporting on the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, words like “complicated,” “challenging,” and “tough,” were used to describe what was a completely virtual drafting process.

Sure, it was tough, challenging and complicated at times, but it was also human, beautifully-flawed and kind of wonderful.

For the first time, viewers got a glimpse into the at-home life of general managers, coaches and other team personnel. Viewers didn’t see gruff football guys in suits making phone calls in a forbidden room, they saw parents of young kids, stir-crazy teens and pets. They saw pictures on the walls of people who mean the most to them, books they consume when they’re not trying to build a winning franchise and a look into the personality of the guys who run their favorite team.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took his team’s mascot a little too seriously with his collection of bird houses, and Mike Zimmer epitomized a Viking with his prized elk hung on the wall. Bill Belichick – who is famously known as a guy who doesn’t give out high-fives for doing your job – gave his adorable husky a treat. Kliff Kingsbury surprised absolutely no one by living in a Batman-esque bachelor pad.

But, it wasn’t just a win for viewers, it was a win for the drafters. Men who famously live in their office this time of year were forced to do the opposite – work where they live. It was eye-opening.

“I think that’s been the one positive, is that I didn’t think I’d see him (his son, Tyler) as much as I have. I’ve probably seen him too much now, but what you saw the other night has basically been a culmination of four weeks of or family,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “You learn how to laugh at yourself. You learn how to laugh with somebody that you love, and that’s really what it’s been. It’s been cool to finally settle in.”

Titans general manager Jon Robinson actually had his two daughters involved in the process. No, they didn’t draft or execute trades, but they kept the fans entertained and provided a behind-the-scenes experience.

“The draft process was cool, to have Taylor (Robinson) kind of doing some videos and get Bailey (Robinson) involved. I had them see what the process was like,” said Robinson. “It was fun, it was cool. Hats off to the NFL, and thanks to our fans for their support in this process. I think it was a really successful weekend, certainly for our football team, but I think for the NFL as a whole.”

I think we can all relate. Working from home is tough sometimes, but it can also be kind of wonderful at the same time.