The Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday at 3:30 to start the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The Titans had a first round bye after winning the AFC’s top weed with a 12-5 record. The Bengals (11-7) advanced to round two with a 26-19 victory over Las Vegas Raiders Saturday in Cincinnati.

The Titans and Bengals did not meet during the regular season. Tennessee is 0-2 as a 1 seed since moving to Nashville with both of those losses coming to the Baltimore Ravens.

With a win Nissan Stadium would host its’ first ever AFC Championship game.

The rest of the playoff schedule has the Green Bay Packers hosting San Francisco Saturday night at 7:15 PM. Sunday at 2:00 PM the Tampa Bay Bucs (14-4) host the winner of the Arizona-LA Rams game Monday night. The Buffalo Bills (12-6) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) Sunday at 5:30 PM in the final playoff game of the weekend.