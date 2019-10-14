Titans bench Marcus Mariota in loss at Denver

The offensive struggles continue and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel finally made the move some fans have pined for since the team traded for Ryan Tannehill, he changed with quarterbacks.

With the Titans down 13-0 in the second half and Marcus Mariota coming off of his first two interceptions of the season Vrabel let Mariota know the team needed a “spark” and Tannehille was going in.

It is a drastic move and not on a coach likes to make. It is almost the ultimate move of desperation because it is a move that can not be undone.

“He took it like a pro” Vrabel said, “I mean he certainly wasn’t happy. There weren’t any of us happy. When we lose nobody is happy and we want guys who want to play.”

And Mariota wanted to play and keep playing. He just was not making enough plays though. He missed several easy throws early in the ballgame and the offense looked completely out of rhythm. When Mariota came out of the game he was only 7 of 18 for 63 yards.

Mariota admitted it was not easy, “It is tough, especially for me being the first time. But, again, I truly believe things happen for a reason and I’ll be better from it.”

Tannehill came on and did move the ball some completing 13 of 16 for 144 yards, but they did not score and he turned it over throwing an interception. He also struggled to stay on his feet just like Mariota. Mariota was sacked 3 times Sunday, Tannehill went down 4 times giving the Titans quarterbacks an astronomical 29 sacks this season.

Tannehill knew he was being brought in to back up Mariota, he has never said anything to rock the boat or indicate he felt he should be playing ahead of Mariota. When the call comes though, you go in that game and Tannehill said he went in to “win the game”.

“These things are tough no matter how you cut it” Tannehill said about the change, “the only thing that makes it somewhat tolerable is we do have good relationship and have respect for each other, I have a ton of respect for Marcus.”

Who plays next week against the Charger? Vrabel said he would have to look at everything before make a decision. Mariota said he wants to be the guy and if called on he will be ready.

Whoever it is better be ready for another long day with the Titans giving up 5 sacks a game. No matter who the Titans QB is if the offensive line can not get fixed the offense is going to struggle.