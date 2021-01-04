Titans beat Texans 41-38, win AFC South

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans rushes for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are AFC South champions after a thrilling 41-38 win over the Texans in Houston Sunday.

To call it dramatic would be the understatement of the season. The Texans tied the game with a 51-yard field goal with only 18 seconds to play but the Titans converted an unlikely drive to win the game.

On 1st and 10 Ryan Tannehill hit AJ Brown for 54 yards setting up rookie Sam Sloman for a game winning 37 yard field goal that hit the right upright and then bounced over the crossbar for the game winner.

The Titans (11-5) blew a 31-15 lead and trailed 35-31 in the 4th quarter before Tannehill gave them a lead with a 6 yard touchdown run.

It was a milestone day for Derrick Henry who rolled to 250 yards making him the 8th player in NFL history to finish with 2000 yards. Henry broke Chris Johnson’s Titan record finishing with 2027 yards and 15 touchdowns.

With the win, the Titans earn a home playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens next weekend at Nissan Stadium. It is the Titans’ 1st home playoff game since 2008 when they lost to the same Baltimore Ravens.