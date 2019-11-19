Titans back in the AFC playoff mix

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

The Tennessee Titans were big winners on their bye week as they got closer to the NFL Playoffs without even playing.

Just a month ago the Titans were 2-4 and their playoff chances looked grim at best, they’ve won 3 of 4 since then though and with the Texans loss to Baltimore Sunday the Titans (5-5) sit just a game back of Houston (6-4) and Indianapolis (6-4) in the AFC South.

“It’s a great opportunity.” said head coach Mike Vrabel, “It’s no different than the Kentucky Derby, 20 horses that cost a million dollars, you say go, and they all start running. They usually get lumped together pretty tightly, and through the course of the race, or the season, there’ll be breaks, or there’ll be a good opportunity. A hole will open up, and someone, or a horse will take advantage – or in this case, the team will take advantage of the opportunity.”

This weekend is big one with all 4 teams in the AFC South playing head to head. The Titans host the Jaguars while the Colts visit the Texans. The winner of the game in Houston will be 7-4 and in sole possession of first place, while the Titans can move into second end the Jaguars slim playoff hopes.

Tackle Taylor Lewan agreed this team has new life after a slo start, “Obviously you want to put yourself in a better position than 5 & 5, but the fact is in the AFC South, this thing is wide open! It’s a huge opportunity for us.”

The Titans also have a chance to handle their own business. They have 3 teams in front of them for the last playoff spot in the AFC in the Steelers, Raiders and Texans. They play the Raiders in a few weeks and then finish the season playing the Texans 2 of the last 3 games. So if the Titans can handle their own business they can likely punch their own ticket to the post season.

“I’m always excited,” said tight end Delanie Walker, “especially when we started off the way we did and then we stacked up these W’s and we still in the stretch run. That’s exciting.”

This time of the year the excitement can only grow one way, with more wins.

The Titans are a 3 point favorite to beat the Jaguars Sunday and avenge a 20-7 loss in week 3.