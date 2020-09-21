Titans are ‘fortunate to be 2-0’ after another close win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are 2-0 for the first time since the 2008 season.

That team finished 10-0 and it was the last time Nashville was home the AFC South champions. It was a good year and the Titans are on pace to have a good 2020.

Fans can celebrate their winning team, but it’s the team’s job to look past the result and put their performance under a microscope.

By doing taking a closer look at their most-recent win, they’ll find four touchdowns from Ryan Tannehill, a perfect 4 for 4 in the Red Zone and no giveaways for the second-straight week. If they look even closer, they’ll also see the 480 yards given up by the defense and back-to-back wins decided by a last-minute field goal.

Thankfully, the kicks have both gone in when it counts, but in order to get to 3-0, the team says what they’re doing now isn’t good enough.

“You’re fortunate to be 2-0, but you’re also you want to continue to improve and I think if we don’t continue to improve quickly, these are probably going to go the other way,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “I think that’s the message that we have to relay to the players is that we’re happy to be 2-0 and we’re lucky in a lot of ways, there’s been a lot of good stuff and stuff that we got to clean up.”

With Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans are in sole possession of the AFC South lead. They’ll take a break from conference play to travel to Minnesota face the NFC North’s Vikings.