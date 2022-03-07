The Titans have until 3:00 PM Tuesday to place the Franchise Tag on star linebacker Harold Landry or risk losing him in free agency.

The Titans have been loud and clear that they want Landry back after watching him wrack up a career high 12 sacks in 2021.

“We have great history.” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at the NFL Combine, “I have great trust in Harold to know what to do, to go out there and play up to the standard that we expect. He plays a lot of positions for us. He’s a valuable part of our team. I have a good relationship with him and his family, care about his as a person as much as I care about him as a player.”

The problem is cost. The Franchise Tag at linebacker is the second most expensive in the NFL at $18.7-million for 2022. That is a high number, but for the Titans it is probably too big to swallow considering they are already over the cap with the new league year just over a week away.

If they can work out a long term deal with Landry they can work the numbers to lower Landry’s cap hit in 2022.

GM Jon Robinson said they want Landry back but it is a challenge, “there’s a lot of factors that go into that. He’s certainly worked hard, he’s been about what we’re about and we’re going to try our best to keep him here.”

The Titans do have the option of tagging Landry and then working out a long term deal to take its place. That is exactly what they did with star running back Derrick Henry and if they place the tag on Landry it would still end up being the most likely outcome.

The NFL released the official salary cap figure of $208.2-million on Monday and released 5th year option figures with it. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will almost certainly have his 5th year option claimed by the Titans at a cost of $10.7-million. That would actually be a bargain. When Simmons contract expires he is expected to command upwards of $20-million a season.