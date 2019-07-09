Titans announce training camp schedule

With the 2019 NFL season just on the horizon, the Titans are welcoming in fans to watch open practices in August.

The team released the open training camp schedule on Tuesday.

There will be nine open practices that include a night practice at Nissan stadium and two joint practices with the Superbowl-winning Patriots.

Last season the Titans held joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Admission is completely free with no ticket required. Parking and other details will be released in the coming weeks according to an official Titans press release.

The first open practice for fans to attend is Saturday, July 27 from 9:50 a.m. until noon at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Here is the full schedule:

Sat., July 27: 9:50 am – Noon (Open to Fans)

Sun., July 28: 10:00 am – 12:15 pm (Open to Fans)

Wed., July 31: 9:50 am – Noon (Open to Fans)

Fri., Aug. 2: 9:50 am – Noon (Open to Fans)

Sat., Aug. 3: 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Nissan Stadium (Open to Fans)

Sat., Aug. 10: 1:50 – 3:45 pm (Open to Fans)

Sun., Aug. 11: 10:00 am – 12:15 pm (Open to Fans)

Wed., Aug. 14: 9:50 am – Noon practice with Patriots (Open to Fans)

Thurs., Aug. 15: 9:50 am – Noon practice with Patriots (Open to Fans)

According to titansonline.com, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said last month he plans to hold a scrimmage on August 3rd.

The Titans open the preseason on Thursday, August 8 at Philadelphia.

Their regular season opener is set for Sunday, September 8 at Cleveland.