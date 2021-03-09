Titans announce front office hires including Sounds GM

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans’ practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, giving them the potential to reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans had no positive tests Monday and continued that trend Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans aren’t just making player moves in the off-season.

The team announced it has added three new executives to its front office. The incoming hires include Gary Treangen who will serve as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Activation, Shannon Myers as the Vice President of Finance and Sounds general manager Adam Nuse will join the organization as a Vice President of Business Operations.

Nuse will begin his new role in April.

According to the team’s release Treangen reports to Gil Beverly, the Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue officer. He comes to the two-toned blue by way of the Phoenix Suns where he held a similar role.

Myers will work under Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill and will lead the company’s Finance and Accounting functions. She previously spent over a decade with Ernst & Young in Nashville as an Assurance Senior Manager.

Nuse will also report to Nihill and will lead the team’s Stadium Operations and Fan Experience, Human Resources and IT functions. He spent the last five years as the Nashville Sounds’ General Manager and COO.

Nuse also serves on the Nashville Sports Council Board of Directors and the Nashville Sports Authority’s Women’s Professional Sports Committee.