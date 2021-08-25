Titans announce $50,000 contribution to flood relief in Waverly, offer help to Tigers’ football program

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are lending a helping hand to the Waverly community, after it was hit hard by deadly floods.

On Wednesday, during the team’s “Kickoff Luncheon,” Titans President/CEO Burke Nihill announced they are contributing $50,000 to relief efforts.

#Titans President/CEO Burke Nihill said there will be a $50,000 contribution to flood relief in Waverly.



They are offering the @waverlytigerfb team an opportunity to play one or two games @NissanStadium.



“There is a team that needs a football field, and we got one!” @WKRN — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 25, 2021

And that isn’t the only thing the Titans are doing to help out their neighbors in a time of need. Nihill said they also plan to help out the Waverly High School football team, which lost its entire facility during the floods. The Titans have offered up Nissan Stadium for the Tigers to play one or two games in, if needed.

“There is a team that needs a football field, and we got one,” said Nihill.

Absolutely awesome news! https://t.co/N9rttzpaFU — Waverly Tiger Football (@waverlytigerfb) August 25, 2021

The Titans will also be purchasing a washer and dryer for the Tigers so that they can continue to wash equipment and jerseys.

Nihill said the Titans plan on sending out an official release, with all details later on Wednesday.