Titans and Project C.U.R.E host personal protection equipment drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just as they did when the tornadoes hit our area, the Titans again used their standing in the community to lend a hand.

On Sunday, the organization in partnership with Project C.U.R.E hosted a personal protection equipment drive to help with the low supply at hospitals and health organizations in our area.

People were able to drive up and drop off items like protective masks, bleach, goggles and hand sanitizer.

“Anything that people have just in their business, their basement, just trying to get it here. We’ll put it together and then we’ll get it out in our community from there. Just trying to help people because we’re all in this together,” said Buist Richardson, project CURE ambassador board chair.

The event ran from noon until 4 p.m., but the giving doesn’t have to end with the drive. Richardson says you can continue to drop off supplies at their Nashville location – 2300 Clifton Ave. Or you can donate online on their website.

