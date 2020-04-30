Titans agree to terms with running back Senorise Perry

Buffalo Bills’ Senorise Perry (32) takes a handoff from quarterback Tyree Jackson (5) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-16. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Titans went for depth at running back Thursday agreeing on a one-year deal with Senorise Perry.

The former Louisville Cardinal entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2012, he spent two seasons with Chicago, then three years in Miami an dlast year with the Buffalo Bills.

Perry has only 11 carries for 33 yards in his career, he has also returned 23 kickoffs for 456 yards.

To make the Titans roster he will have to be a major contributor on special teams and he has 32 career special teams tackles.