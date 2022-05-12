The Titans agreed to terms on multi-year contracts Thursday with four draft picks from their 2022 class.

Running back Hassan Haskins, wide receiver Kyle Philips, safety Theo Jackson and linebacker Chance Campbell all have done deals headed into Rookie Camp this weekend in Nashville.

For his Michigan career, Haskins totaled 2,324 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in 32 career games at Michigan. He was picked in the 4th round and 131st overall to backup Derrick Henry.

Philips was drafted in the fifth round and 163rd overall after four seasons at UCLA with 163 receptions for 1,821 yards and 17 touchdowns. Philips also plays special teams with 25 punt returns for 496 yards (19.8 avg.) with two touchdowns.

Jackson is a Nashville native, after playing at Overton High School he went on to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Jackson was a sixth round pick 204th overall. In 50 games over five seasons at the University of Tennessee and totaled 190 career tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Campbell, the Titans’ second sixth-round selection (219th overall), started all 13 games at linebacker for the Rebels last season and led the team with 109 total tackles.