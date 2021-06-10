Titans agree to terms with 4th round pick Rashad Weaver

Flush with new cap space the Titans agreed to terms with fourth-round draft pick Rashad Weaver Thursday.

Weaver was an All-America at defensive end for Pittsburgh piling up 35 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss in his Senior season. Weaver was a disruptive force for the Panthers also forcing fumbles and recovering one fumble in nine starts.

He finished his college career with 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss in 35 games.

The Titans have come to terms with six of their eight draft picks with only linebacker Monty Rice and cornerback Elijah Molden still unsigned.