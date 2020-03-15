Titans agree to multi-year deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on December 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There is no more debating whether Tom Brady or Ryan Tannehill should be the Tennessee Titans quarterback moving forward. On Sunday, the Titans decided they’re keeping Tannehill in Music City, signing him to a new multi-year deal. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports it’s a 4-year deal worth $118 million.

Tannehill joined the Titans last season, after being picked up in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and he didn’t disappoint. While Tannehill started the season as the backup, behind Marcus Mariota, it didn’t take him long to step in and re-write a number of franchise records. He finished the season with a passer rating of 117.5, which led the NFL in 2019 and was the fourth-best in NFL history. Additionally, his 9.6-yards per attempt figure led the league and was a franchise best. He also set the franchise mark for completion percentage (70.3%), a mark that was third-best in the NFL for 2019.

When you look at everything by the numbers and his chemistry with the offense, it’s hard to think the Titans weren’t going to try and keep him. Last year, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 regular season starts. He also rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries. While his numbers didn’t blow anyone away in the postseason, Tannehill did help guide his team to their first AFC Championship game in 17 years and wins at New England and at Baltimore during the playoff run.

Tannehill was named the NFL’s 2019 Comeback Player of the Year, and it’s very fitting for everything that has played out over the last year. The Miami Dolphins 8th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, played his first seven seasons in South Beach. He has started in 98 games over eight seasons,while throwing for 23,176 yards, 145 touchdowns, 81 interceptions and career passer rating of 89.8. He notched 4,000-yard passing seasons in both 2014 and 2015. Tannehill also has rushed for 1,396 and 10 touchdowns on 291 carries during his NFL career.