Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- A day after signing linebacker Harold Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million extension, the Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with defensive tackle Teair Tart, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and quarterback Logan Woodside.

All three players were eligible to become free-agents next week.

Tart has made the most of his opportunities with the Titans, playing in 18 games with 11 starts over two seasons. In that time he has totaled 21 tackles, three stops for loss, five quarterback pressures and a pass defended.

And speaking of making the most of his time in the Two-Tone Blue, Westbrook-Ikhine stepped up big for the Titans in 2021, after injuries plagued the team. He finished the season with 38 receptions, 476 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Woodside has also been a piece the Titans have put a lot of trust into, serving as the backup quarterback for the last two seasons. The team did bring a few different backups throughout 2021; including DeShone Kizer, Matt Barkley and Kevin Hogan, but Woodside remained the number two.

More deals could be coming for the Titans as free agency begins next week, with the tampering period opening up on March 14th.