Titans add Woodside, 8 others to practice squad

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Logan Woodside #5 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It didn’t take the Tennessee Titans much time to put together their practice squad. While they only decided to go with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Logan Woodside has a chance to develop within the organization.

After a solid camp and clear development, Woodside was added to the team’s practice squad on Sunday, along with eight other players.

The Kentucky native completed 46-of-76 passes for the Titans in the preseason for 539 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns while guiding the team to a comeback win in the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Woodside will be joined on the practice squad by the following players:

-OLB Derick Roberson

-LB Ukeme Eligwe

-DL Amani Bledsoe

-OL Aaron Stinnie

-TE Parker Hesse

-WR Cody Hollister

-WR Papi White

-DB Kareem Orr

Each team is allowed to keep ten players on the practice squad during the regular season. They are allowed to practice and meet with the team, but they are not eligible to play in games. Right now the Titans have one spot left on the practice squad.