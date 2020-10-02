Titans add wide receivers Humphries and Batson to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) runs a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans announced they have added wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Humphries and Batson are the sixth and seventh players added to the list this week and the 13th member of the organization to test positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

He joins rookie center Kristian Fulton, long-snapper Beau Brinkley, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones as members of the active roster placed on the list this week. Practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson was also put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Following the news Thursday of two additional positives from members of the Titans organization, the NFL postponed their Week 4 game with the Steelers. In essence, this week will be treated as the bye week for both Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Friday, the league announced the Steelers and Titans would make up their Week 4 game on October 25th for Week 7. Additionally, the Steelers and Ravens will meet Week 8 and Baltimore will now take its bye Week 7.