Titans add wide receiver Fred Brown

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with wide receiver Fred Brown Tuesday.

Brown (6-1, 195) has 14 games of NFL experience since entering the league as an undrafted college free agent in 2017.

The Indianapolis Colts first picked up Brown after his collegiate career at Mississippi State in 2017. After a short stay in Indy though Brown joined the Rams in 2018 before ultimately signing with the Broncos.

Since joining Denver Brown has been up and down with the Broncos and has played in 14 career games with 2 receptions for 21 yards and 5 special teams tackles.

At Mississippi State, Brown totaled 50 receptions for 785 yards and five touchdowns in 23 games.