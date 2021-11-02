Titans add two RBs in wake of Henry surgery

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands off to running back D’Onta Foreman (45) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have bolstered their running back room following the news of Derrick Henry’s foot surgery.

The Titans signed a three-time rushing champion to replace their two-time rushing champion.

Adrian Peterson was signed to the practice squad officially Tuesday morning, but he was not the only move. Additionally, the team signed former Titans running back D’Onta Foreman also to the practice squad.

Foreman played in six games for the Titans in 2020 and totaled 22 carries for 95 yards.

Those were two of eight moves made by the Titans on Tuesday. The team signed defensive back Nate Brooks and defensive lineman Niles Scott to the practice squad. In order to make move for the four additions, the team waived linebacker Avery Williamson from the active roster and released defensive lineman Caraun Reed, running back Mekhi Sargent and defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

We’ll end this article on a high note. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that Derrick Henry’s surgery went well this morning and he is recovering.