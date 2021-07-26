Titans add two defensive lineman

Seattle Seahawks’, from left, Jamal Adams, Anthony Rush and Cody Barton celebrate after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are a day away from the start of training camp and are still making moves on the back end of the roster.

The team announced they have agreed to terms with a pair of defensive lineman. Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush will take the place of Abry Jones who was placed on the Reserve/Retired list and Bruce Hector who was waived today.

Peko spent time with the Broncos, Bills and Colts during his five-year NFL career. He has appeared in 13 games and racked up 12 total tackles.

Rush was an undrafted free agent from Alabama-Birmingham following the 2019 Draft and since then, has spent time with the Eagles, Raiders, Seahawks, Bears and Packers. Rush totaled more sacks last year than Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney combined with .5 sacks.