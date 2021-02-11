Titans add two assistants to staff

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: A detail of Tennessee Titans helmets on the sideline in the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (Tenn.) WKRN- The Tennessee Titans have added two assistants to their staff, bringing in Erik Frazier as offensive skill assistant and Jason Houghtaling as offensive line assistant to the coaching staff.

Frazier joins the Titans with seven years of college coaching experience. He was recently the wide receivers/pass game coordinator for two seasons (2019-20) for Montana State. He’s also coached at Western Illinois (2018, receivers), Northwestern (2017, grad assistant), Dayton (2016, receivers), Delaware Valley (2014-15, wide receivers/quarterbacks).

Frazier also spent time with three NFL teams during training camp as the Bill Walsh Minority Intern – New York Giants (2019), Minnesota (2018), Kansas City (2017).

He is originally from Philadelphia and was a Division II All-American wide receiver at Kutztown University.

Houghtaling has 14 years of college coaching experience, including five seasons (2015-19) as the head coach at Wagner. In 2020 he worked as the offensive line coach at Colgate, but the majority of his coaching career was spent at Wagner over three different stints – running backs (2006), offensive line (2007-08), offensive coordinator (2012 and 2014), head coach (2015-19).

The Windsor, NY native graduated from Binghamton in 2004 and started coaching at his alma mater Windsor Central High School.