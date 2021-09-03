Titans add TE MyCole Pruitt to practice squad

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans continue to make moves before the start of the regular season. On Friday, they brought back a familiar face, adding tight end MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad.

Pruitt rejoins the Titans, where he played the last three seasons. Throughout his pro career, the Southern Illinois alum he has posted 32 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns in 63 games.

Last year for the Titans, Pruitt tallied five receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Titans activated outside linebacker Harold Landry and wide receiver Racey McMath from the Reserve- Covid-19 list.

Also, tight end Miller Forristall was released from the practice squad and safety Brady Breeze was placed on injured reserve.