Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Titans add special teams ace Nick Dzubnar

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

San Diego Chargers linebacker Nick Dzubnar charges a blocking sled during an NFL football organized team activity, Monday, June 8, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

The Tennessee Titans added a core piece to their special teams unit agreeing to a one-year deal with linebacker Nick Dzubnar Thursday.

Dzubnar played his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and was first or second in special teams tackles every year of his career.

He has 61 career special teams tackles in only 65 games.

Dzubnar entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo in 2015 where he earned All-America honors.

Last season linebacker Darren Bates and Wesley Woodyard were core players for the Titans on special teams, both players contracts have expired and are free agents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories