Titans add special teams ace Nick Dzubnar

San Diego Chargers linebacker Nick Dzubnar charges a blocking sled during an NFL football organized team activity, Monday, June 8, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

The Tennessee Titans added a core piece to their special teams unit agreeing to a one-year deal with linebacker Nick Dzubnar Thursday.

Dzubnar played his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and was first or second in special teams tackles every year of his career.

He has 61 career special teams tackles in only 65 games.

Dzubnar entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo in 2015 where he earned All-America honors.

Last season linebacker Darren Bates and Wesley Woodyard were core players for the Titans on special teams, both players contracts have expired and are free agents.