Titans add safety Doug Middleton

Wednesday has become the “roster shuffle” day for the Tennessee Titans, but it was relatively quiet this week with the Titans making only two moves agreeing to terms with Doug Middleton and waiving guard Avery Gennesy.

Middleton is a safety with 14 games of NFL experience over three seasons playing with the Jets, Dolphins and Jaguars. He saw his most significant time in New York where he started 4 games and played 11 totaling 27 tackles and four passes defended.

The Titans have been without Dane Cruikshank for several days on the practice field because of an injury, this signing adds concern to that situation.