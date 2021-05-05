Titans add running back Brian Hill

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (32) in action against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL game in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini)

The Tennessee Titans added a veteran running back Wednesday bringing in former Atlanta Falcon Brian Hill.

Hill’s agent, TheSportsEntGroup, tweeted about the agreement Wednesday afternoon.

He brings an experienced backup to the Titans backfield behind Derrick Henry. Hill has played five NFL seasons. After one year in Cincinnati he played the last four with the Altanta Falcons where he saw his touches and production increase every year.

Hill rushed 20 times for 157 yards in 2018, then 78 times for 323 yards in 2019 and 100 times for 465 yards last season. That comes out to an impressive 4.7 yards per carry for his NFL career. Hill has also shown the ability to be a pass catcher grabbing 25 passes last year for 199 yards.

Derrick Henry has carried the ball over 700 times the last two seasons, that and injury riddled rookie campaign for 2019 third round pick Darrynton Evans give the Titans plenty of reasons to bring in a proven veteran.