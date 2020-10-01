Titans add rookie corner Kristian Fulton to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have added rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton to their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fulton is the fifth player put on that list this week and the 11th member of the organization to test positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

Monday the team had three players and five staff members test positive. He joins long-snapper Beau Brinkley, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones as members of the active roster placed on the list this week. Practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson was also put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Through his first three games as a pro, Fulton registered his first career sack and interception.

Following the news Thursday of two additional positives from members of the Titans organization, the NFL postponed their Week 4 game with the Steelers. In essence, this week will be treated as the bye week for both Pittsburgh and Tennessee.