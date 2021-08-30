Titans add one to Reserve-COVID list ahead of roster cut-down day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With roster cut-down day looming tomorrow, the Titans made an unrelated transaction today.

The team added guard Nate Davis to the Reserve-COVID list. He officially becomes the 10th Titans player to be added to that list and the 9th currently on it.

This is somewhat tied to the final roster cuts on Tuesday. Players who are on the Reserve-COVID list do not count toward the 53-man roster.

The hope is Davis, a consistent starter at right guard, can return before the Titans season begins on September 12th at home, but for now, this roster is about to get a lot smaller.

Mike Vrabel spoke to the media — still via Zoom — and said the team is still very early on in the process of roster construction. For him, essentially firing players by saying they didn’t make the team is tough in any year, but particularly tough as he remains in quarantine.

“I haven’t had any of those conversations from Zoom. I don’t think that is necessarily the way that we would want to do business. I follow up with the guys, Jon (Robinson) has handled the few that we have had already. There is a certain sincerity and empathy that you have for these guys that come in and compete for us, work for us, work with us, and then you have to make some decisions,” said Vrabel.

As for his status, he is eligible to return after 10 days of quarantine, but he declined to specify when his quarantine began meaning we don’t know when he’s officially able to come back. The guess is Tuesday or Wednesday, but all he would say is, “it’s not today.”