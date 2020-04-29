Titans add offensive lineman Zac Kerin

Detroit Lions center Zac Kerin (67) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Atlanta won 30-26. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Another day and another move by Titans general manager Jon Robinson, but no, it’s not Jadeveon Clowney.

Wednesday the Titans agreed to terms with veteran guard Zac Kerin on a one-year deal.

Kerin has played with five different teams since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.

He spent three seasons in Minnesota and since then has spent time with the Giants, Falcons, Lions and Redskins. He has played in 18 career NFL games and made two career starts.

Last summer he played for the New York Guardians of the now folded XFL.