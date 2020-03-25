Titans add offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo is shown after an NFL football game in Cleveland. The Atlanta Falcons are releasing running back Devonta Freeman and three more veterans to clear salary cap room. The Falcons also will release cornerback Desmond Trufant and have announced they have cut offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker. Freeman and Trufant are former Pro Bowl players who had been considered foundation players for the franchise.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

The Tennessee Titans added to their offensive line Wednesday agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Ty Sambrailo.

Sambrailo (6-5, 311) was a 2nd round pick back in 2015 by the Denver Broncos. He played only 13 games in Denver in two seasons, but played 44 over the last three with the Atlanta Falcons.

With Dennis Kelly moving from swing tackle to the teams starting right tackle to replace Jack Conklin and Kevin Pamphile’s contract expiring the team was down two tackle spots. They are still expected to address the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.