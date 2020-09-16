Titans add Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to roster

After being elevated from the practice squad Sunday the Titans made the addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine permanent Wednesday signing him to the active roster.

Westbrook-Ikhine joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana this summer. With the Hoosiers the 6-2, 211 pound wide receiver wracked up 144 catches for 2,226yards and 16 touchdowns in 4 seasons.

He fills the void left by Cody Hollister who was waived Tuesday. The Titans roster is now back to 53 and they are back to carrying 5 wide receivers.