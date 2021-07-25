Titans add linebacker John Simon

Houston Texans outside linebacker John Simon (51) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Only two days before the official start of training camp the Tennessee Titans added veteran linebacker John Simon to the roster.

Simon is an Ohio State Buckeye and did play for Mike Vrabel with the Houston Texans.

Simon (6-2, 260) is a veteran of 97 NFL games and played the last three seasons for the New England Patriots.

Over his eight-year career Simon has 277 tackles, 21 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. He started 30 games for the Patriots over the last three years and has 8 sacks with 9 tackles for loss.

Simon was as a fourth-round selection by the Ravens in 2013 after being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Ohio State.

The Titans waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper to make room on the roster for Simon.