Titans add linebacker Jamal Davis

Struggling to put bodies on the field at outside linebacker the Tennessee Titans added Jamal Davis Sunday.

Davis played three games for the Miami Dolphins last season, but he knows the Titans after spending over a month on the practice squad in 2019.

He was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Akron where he had 31.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 26 games

The Titans waived outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert last week and free agent addition Vic Beasley Jr. is still on the Non-Football Injured list. Linebacker Kamalei Correa was also not seen at practice Sunday.