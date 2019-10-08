Titans add kicker and 2 running backs

Fresh off a frustrating loss to the Buffalo Bills the Tennessee Titans made a handful of roster moves including agreeing to terms with kicker Cody Parkey to replace the released Cairo Santos.

The Titans also agreed to terms with running back Rod Smith and elevated Dalyn Dawkins from their practice squad and waived center Hronnis Grasu.

Parkey has five years of NFL experience with the Bears, Browns, Dolphins and Eagles and has hit 83.9% of his career field goals. He spent last year in Chicago, but was not brought back after missing a field goal to beat the Eagles in the NFC Playoffs.

Smith (6-3, 236) has 49 games of NFL experience over four seasons with Seattle (2015) and Dallas (2015-18). He gives the Titans another big back with David Fluellen on Injured Reserve. He has 364 yards and five touchdowns in his career. He is also a strong player on special teams, an area where Fluellen excelled.

Dawkins started the season on the Titans 53 man roster, but was soon released and added to the practice squad. He gives the Titans four running backs and without a clear cut roll on special teams it would appear the Titans are interested in adding his receiving skills and quickness to their offense. That is a roll that has been occupied by Dion Lewis, but the veteran has struggled mightily this season. Lewis is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per reception on 11 catches this season.