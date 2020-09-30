Titans add Kamalei Correa to Reserve/COVID-19 list

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 24: Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates a tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans added outside linebacker Kamalei Correa to their Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Correa is the fourth player put on that list this week and the 9th member of the organization to test positive in the last two days.

Monday the team had three players and five staff members test positive.

Correa is in his third season with the Titans and has played sparingly behind Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry registering only two tackles in those two games.

He has played meaningful snaps for the Titans in the past though, he had 8.5 sacks his first two seasons in Nashville and was a key part of the Titans defense last year in their run to the AFC Championship game.

The Titans are expected to get second-year linebacker, Derrick Roberson, back this week after he missed the Vikings game with an illness. He would give the Titans four outside linebackers headed into their match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier Wednesday, the home game against the Steelers was postponed due to the recent positive tests.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the NFL said the game would be rescheduled to “allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

