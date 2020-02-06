Titans add Jim Haslett to coaching staff

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 7: Head Coach Jim Haslett of the St. Louis Rams looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during their NFL Game on December 7, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Tennessee Titans continue their offseason work, hiring veteran coach Jim Haslett as their new inside linebackers coach.

Haslett has spent 24 years coaching as was also played in the NFL for 9 seasons. He joins the Titans after spending three seasons (2016-18) as the linebacker coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.Haslett has 12 seasons of experience as an NFL coordinator – New Orleans (1996), Pittsburgh (1997-99), St. Louis (2006-08) and Washington (2010-14).

As the defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh, he coached Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and led defenses that finished in the top 12 in yards allowed in all three seasons. Haslett also spent five seasons as the head coach for the New Orleans Saints, where he earned AP Coach of the Years honors in 2000.

He also had stints as a head coach in 2008, on an interim basis with the St. Louis Rams, and for the Florida Tuskers in the United Football League in 2009. Overall, Haslett also spent six years as an NFL linebackers coach – L.A. Raiders (1993-94), New Orleans (1995) and Cincinnati (2016-18).

A Pittsburgh native, Haslett was a four-time little All-America defensive player (LB and DE) at Indiana (Pa.) University. He was a second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 1979 NFL Draft. Haslett earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was an All-Pro selection in 1980. He played eight NFL seasons (1979-87) – seven with Buffalo and one with the New York Jets – and totaled 86 NFL starts and 94 games played.