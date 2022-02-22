NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the first day to use the franchise tag in the NFL, we were keeping our eyes out for potential Titans news.

It came Tuesday afternoon.

The Titans agreed to terms with wide receiver Josh Malone.

Ok, so that wasn’t the news we were bracing for, but Malone’s ties to the area make it interesting.

Malone is a former Mr. Football award winner at Station Camp High School in Gallatin and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

The wideout was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he spent time on the practice squad with Denver and Green Bay. He has 26 games of NFL experience with both the Bengals and most recently the New York Jets.