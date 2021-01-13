Titans add former Vandy star Jared Pinkney

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney plays against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tight end Jared Pinkney is back for a second tour in Nashville after signing a futures contract with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday.

Pinkney spent his rookie season on the Falcons practice squad after signing with them as an undrafted free agent.

At Vanderbilt Pinkney (6-4, 260) had a breakout junior season with quarterback Kyle Shurmur catching 50 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. For his Vandy career he started 39 games and had 114 receptions for 1,560 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Titans could be in the market to replace more than one player at that position, all four of the Titans current tight ends are on expiring contracts.