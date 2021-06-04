Titans add former All-American and Team USA wrestler

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – APRIL 03: Adam Coon celebrates after winning his Grecco-Roman 130kg finals match on day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials at Dickies Arena on April 03, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First Tim Tebow makes a triumphant return to football as a tight end and now the Titans are trying their hand and turning an athlete into a football player.

The team announced on Friday that it’s adding three-time All-American wrestler, Adam Coon to play offensive line.

The Team USA Greco Roman Wrestler failed to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, so now he’s heading to the football field. The extent of his football experience doesn’t go beyond his time as an All-State linebacker in high school. Additionally, he was a four-time State Champion wrestler and wrestled for the University of Michigan.

According to the Team USA website, Coon is a 2018 Senior world silver medalist and a two-time Senior World Team member in 2018 and 2019.