Titans add defensive lineman Jack Crawford

The Tennessee Titans added depth to their defensive line agreeing to terms with veteran Jack Crawford.

The Titans have not announced the move, but Crawford’s agency DEC Management put out a tweet Tuesday evening congratulating their client on signing with the Titans.

Crawford is entering his 9th NFL season and is joining his 4th NFL team. He started his career with the Oakland Raiders and went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons.

The 6-5, 274 pounder orginally from London, England has played 93 career games and has 15.5 career sacks.

Crawford looks like a depth move for the Titans who saw defensive linemen Austin Johnson and Jurrell Casey both leave the team. Johnson signed as a free agent with the New York Giants while Casey was traded to Denver in a salary dump.