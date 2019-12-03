Titans add cornerback Tramaine Brock

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries against Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tramaine Brock (20) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

The injury riddled Tennessee Titans secondary welcomed Tramaine Brock to the roster Tuesday.

General Manager Jon Robinson and the Titans claimed Brock off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday. They made room for Brock on the roster by waiving center Hroniss Grasu.

The Titans lost starting cornerback Malcolm Butler to injured reserve after he broke his wrist in a Titans loss at Carolina. LeShaun Sims was in a boot last week after suffering an injury in their victory over the Jaguars. Adoree Jackson joined the list of injured Titan corners last week in Indianapolis when he left at halftime with a knee injury.

Monday Mike Vrabel did not update the condition of either Jackson or Sims but the signing of Brock is not exactly a vote of confidence.

Brock (6-0, 188) has 113 games of NFL experience over 10 NFL seasons. During his NFL career, he has registered 11 interceptions, 53 passes defensed and 246 tackles, while playing for San Francisco, Minnesota, Denver and Arizona.